Lightning hits satellite dish, causes attic fire at NE Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Lightning struck a satellite dish on top of a Northeast Side home and started an attic fire overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Darien Vista Street, not far from O'Connor Road and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said the residents inside the home were asleep at the time, but woke up and were able to make it safely outside.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. No one was hurt.

The damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.

