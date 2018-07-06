Lightning strike causes house fire in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike caused a house fire at a home in far West Bexar County early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at the home on Rambling Rose Street, which is located not far from Potranco Road outside Loop 1604.

Bexar County fire officials confirmed that the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The family said they first heard thunder before seeing a flash.

The fire was contained to just the attic and roof of the home. Firefighters said the family was fortunate as there was very minimal smoke damage.

The family of four along with their pet dog and cat all made it safely out of the house.

A damage estimate has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.