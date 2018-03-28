Lightning strike destroys home in far North Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A lightning strike caused a house fire and ultimately destroyed a home in far North Bexar County overnight, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Cielo Trace, which is located not far from Highway 281 and Bulverde Road.

Fire officials said that firefighters arrived to find heavy flames showing from the roof. When firefighters were in the attic, the fire went through the roof so firefighters had to do an emergency evacuation, fire officials said.

Firefighters were eventually able to put the fire out but the home is now considered a total loss.

No one inside the home was hurt.

