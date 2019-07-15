Lightning strike likely cause of house fire in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO - Lightning struck a home in Stone Oak late Sunday night, causing a house fire on the city's far North Side, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Mesa Loop, not far from both Hardy Oak Boulevard and Stone Oak Parkway.

Firefighters said they quickly put out the fire, but that there was a lot of smoke and a large-size hole in the roof.

Investigators believe lightning struck the home, and insulation in the attic caught fire.

Everyone inside the home did make it safely out.

The damage to the home is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000.

