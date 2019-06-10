Lightning strike likely cause of Northeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike is the suspected cause of a late-night house fire on city's Northeast Side, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was called in around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 15800 block of Redwoods Manor, not far from O'Connor Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the roof.

A family of four was inside the home at the time of the fire but managed to get out safely. Their pets, a dog and a cat, also made it safely out of the home, fire officials said.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

A damage estimate is not currently known.

