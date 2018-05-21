Lightning strikes power lines in East Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy crews were called out to an East Side neighborhood Sunday night after lightning hit power lines.

Firefighters were called to a home at South Olive Street and McKinley Avenue after the downed power lines sparked a fire.

John Gomez lives in the area and said he heard the huge burst of thunder and saw a flash of light outside his window.

"I thought the lightning had hit the house and the roof or something -- it was the transformer," Gomez said. "There were wires hanging down."

Gomez said crews told him they would be in the area for several hours working to repair the lines.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.