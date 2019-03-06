Limited edition Selena cup to be released Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Stripes stores in Texas and Louisiana will release a limited edition, collectible "Selena Rose" cup Saturday while supplies last.

This is the second of three collectible cups, designed in part by Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister.

The Queen of Cumbia will be commemorated on the cup, which can hold hot or cold beverages.

The cups are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, according to a press release.

Sales will start at 10 a.m. and there will be a purchase limit of two cups per person.

“Our customers and Selena fans showed their support for our Queen of Cumbia cup last month, and their excitement is growing with the release of our second cup, ‘Selena Rose,’ which features an actual photo of Selena and her signature white roses,” said 7-Eleven (Stripes) Senior Vice President Brad Williams.

The final Selena cup design will be released in April.

