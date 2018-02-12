Lions eat suspected South African poacher, leave only head, some remains behind

LIMPOPO, South Africa - Authorities in South Africa are attempting to identify the remains of what they believe was a suspected poacher who was mauled to death and eaten by lions.

According to the AFP, the remains were found over the weekend in a private game park in the northeast part of the country.

Police responded to the scene and found a loaded rifle near the remains. They said there was little left of the suspected poacher.

"It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions. They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains,” police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.

Lion poaching remains a major problem in the area and several other animals have been poached in increasing numbers over recent years, according to the report.

Last year, several lions were found poisoned near a farm in the same province with their heads and paws sewn off.

Lion body parts along with rhinoceros horns are used for medicinal purposes and treatments for various ailments.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, three-quarters of African lion populations are in decline.

With only around 20,000 in the wild, they’re now officially classified as ‘vulnerable’.

Lions have disappeared from 12 sub-Saharan countries in recent decades, the WWF reports.

