'LipSyncBattle': BCSO ‘claps back' to SAPD, other Texas police departments accept challenge

SAN ANTONIO - Just days after KSAT.com shared the now-viral lip sync videos from the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, police departments from across the state have joined in on the challenge.

On Friday, SAPD shared a video on its social media pages claiming its Officer Quiroz was the first to start the trend of lip-syncing in patrol units, challenging BCSO to a battle.

Just three days later, BCSO accepted the challenge with its Deputy Mena’s “clap back” to a Backstreet Boys classic, "I Want It That Way."

"Ok, ok Bexar County Sheriff's Office, looks like we've got ourselves a serious #lipsyncbattle going on! We see your Backstreet Boys and raise you a Bruno Mars favorite," SAPD shared Tuesday on social media.

Since then, KSAT.com has received numerous videos from other police departments challenging, SAPD and BCSO and showcasing their officers lip-sync skills.

The officers are from the Del Rio Police Department, the Robstown Police Department, the Bexar County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 and many more.

