Forget Festivus -- these can't miss SA holiday events are for all

SAN ANTONIO - 'Tis the season for family outings and romantic holiday date nights!

San Antonio and the surrounding areas are getting into their prime holiday event season and we've got a list of events that will help get you in the holiday spirit.

From family-friendly to 21 and up -- there's something for everyone.

Check out the list of holiday events taking place around San Antonio this year:

Christkindlmarkt - Dec. 1

Kwanzaa Market Festival - Dec. 1

Swim with Santa - Dec. 1

Zoo Lights - Dec. 1 (Multiple dates)

German Christmas Market - Dec. 2

Chanukah - Dec. 3

Wassailfest - Dec. 6

Temple Hanukkah Party - Dec. 7

First Friday Pub Run: Bad Santa - Dec. 7

Holiday Market Day at Tower of the Americas - Dec. 8

Windcrest Light Up - “Bows & Lights” - Dec. 8

Chanuka on the River - Dec. 9

Burton Fest, Costume Ball & Krampus Parade - Dec. 15

Christmas in the Park - Dec. 15

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Dec. 22

Polar Express in the Park - Dec. 22

Fredericksburg Hot Air Balloon Festival - Dec. 29

Check out the photo of Wassailfest last year -- it snowed!

Courtesy: Megan Foster

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.