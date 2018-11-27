Forget Festivus -- these can't miss SA holiday events are for all

SAN ANTONIO - 'Tis the season for family outings and romantic holiday date nights!
San Antonio and the surrounding areas are getting into their prime holiday event season and we've got a list of events that will help get you in the holiday spirit.
From family-friendly to 21 and up -- there's something for everyone.
Check out the list of holiday events taking place around San Antonio this year:
Christkindlmarkt - Dec. 1
Kwanzaa Market Festival - Dec. 1
Swim with Santa - Dec. 1
Zoo Lights - Dec. 1 (Multiple dates)
German Christmas Market - Dec. 2
Chanukah - Dec. 3
Wassailfest - Dec. 6
Temple Hanukkah Party - Dec. 7
First Friday Pub Run: Bad Santa - Dec. 7
Holiday Market Day at Tower of the Americas - Dec. 8
Windcrest Light Up - “Bows & Lights” - Dec. 8
Chanuka on the River - Dec. 9
Burton Fest, Costume Ball & Krampus Parade - Dec. 15
Christmas in the Park - Dec. 15
A Charlie Brown Christmas - Dec. 22
Polar Express in the Park - Dec. 22
Fredericksburg Hot Air Balloon Festival - Dec. 29
Check out the photo of Wassailfest last year -- it snowed!
