Onions, garlic, grapes and other foods you should never give your pets

SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are fun for family and that includes your four-legged friends.

More people and more food could mean more hands feeding Fido under the table.

A general golden rule for feeding animals is to just say no.

The rich foods we eat typically eat during the holidays can be hard on your animal’s stomach and may lead to intestinal upset and diarrhea, according to Animal Care Services.

However, if you're still wondering what's considered safe for your pets to eat during those big holiday meals, the list is below.

SAY NO:

Poultry bones

Alliums - onions, garlic, leeks, scallions, chives, shallots

Xylitol (an artificial sweetener found in certain candies)

Chocolate

Foods with alcohol

Raw dough

Raisins

Grapes

CONSIDERED SAFE:

Turkey

Mashed potatoes

Cranberry sauce

Macaroni and cheese

Green beans

If you think your pet may have ingested something toxic, call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Pet Poison Control at 1-888-426-4435 or call your local emergency pet clinic.

