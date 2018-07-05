List of scheduled, canceled Fourth of July events, fireworks displays

SAN ANTONIO - While thunderstorms may have caused some Fourth of July events in the San Antonio and surrounding areas to cancel, there are still a few that will continue as planned.
Below is a list of events that have either canceled or announced the show will go as planned (this list will be updated as more information is made available):
- City of New Braunfels cancels “Live at Landa” concert at Landa Park, postponing it to Labor Day Weekend
- City of Leon Valley cancels July Fourth event at Raymond Rimkus Park
- SeaWorld San Antonio says fireworks display will still be showcased at scheduled time of 9:20 p.m.
- Botanical Gardens announces fireworks will still go on as planned
- San Antonio's Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park will continue as planned
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas says fireworks will be displayed at 9:15 p.m.
- San Antonio FC says as of 8 p.m., the firework celebration will go one following match
- City of Schertz cancels 4th of July Jubilee at Pickrell Park, rescheduling for a later date
- City of La Vernia's "Red White & Bloom" says event will go on
- City of Kirby announces cancelation of its "Fireworks in the Park" event
- Summerfest in San Marcos canceled, website says
- City of Fredericksburg says fireworks are a "GO!"
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.