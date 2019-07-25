Live Oak police arrest man after 2-year-old boy hospitalized with broken femur

LIVE OAK, Texas - A Live Oak man was charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child after doctors discovered that a 2-year-old boy had a severely broken femur.

Matthew Amos, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, jail records showed.

On July 6, the boy's mother took him to the North Central Baptist Hospital with an injured right leg.

Medical staff noted the boy also had bruising to his face and genital area, according to the arrest affidavit.

An X-ray revealed that the boy had a "severe break" to his femur bone just below his hip.

The mother said Amos, her boyfriend, was taking care of her son at the time of the injury. Amos told her the injury was caused by the boy hopping off the toilet.

Medical staff told the mother, however, that the explanation doesn't match up with the boy's injuries.

A Child Protective Case worker interviewed the boy and reported he told his mother, "Matt hit me."

After reviewing the evidence, investigators believed there was "substantial evidence in this case to support physical abuse," according to the affidavit.

Amos' bail was set at $20,000, jail records showed.

