Live Oak resident wins $1.4 million at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A Live Oak resident hit the jackpot while playing at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass on Friday.

The winner, who was not named, won $1,493,619.22 on the Michael Jackson machines at the casino just before 2 a.m.

According to a news release from the casino, the guest won within an hour of playing. The winner has been a guest at the casino for more than six years and is a member of the casino's rewards club.

The nearly $1.5 million win is the eighth win totaling more than $1 million since 2011. In April, a casino visitor won $1.1 million.

