Zoo channel allows pediatric patients to connect virtually with wildlife

SAN ANTONIO - A groundbreaking collaboration between San Diego Zoo Global, The Children's Hospital of San Antonio, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio and the San Antonio Zoo will allow pediatric patients to connect virtually with wildlife, officials said at a news conference Friday.

San Diego Zoo Kids TV, an innovative closed-circuit television channel that provides family friendly, animal-oriented programming, will be shown at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio.

The channel features animal stories from the San Antonio Zoo and more than a dozen accredited zoos and aquariums in North America.

San Diego Zoo TV is shown at 240 facilities throughout 10 countries.

Young patients and their families at the hospital got an opportunity to meet animals from the San Antonio Zoo at the news conference.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.