Police arrest two suspects in porch pirate case, including UPS employee

SAN ANTONIO - A seasonal UPS employee was arrested in connection with the theft of a package that was stolen from the front porch of a home, police said.

Nadja Essler, 36, will be charged with theft, said Officer Carlos Ortiz, of the San Antonio Police Department.

Police also arrested Isaac Lagunas, 38, who will face the same charge.

The pair worked together to steal an expensive guitar, Ortiz said.

Detectives used the homeowner's doorbell surveillance video and help from UPS to help track down the suspects.

Ortiz said if you're expecting a package, consider having a neighbor hold it for you or having it delivered to work or a package locker.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.