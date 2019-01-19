San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for re-election

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg formally announced his bid for re-election Saturday morning.

Nirenberg made the official announcement at Alamo Stadium in front of family, friends and supporters.

Nirenberg was elected as San Antonio mayor and assumed office in June 2017.

He spoke about his future plans and the work that’s already being done in the city.

One of his goals is to build relationships and recruit investors who could help reach his goal of creating 70,000 jobs for San Antonio.

Nirenberg has stated in the past that the goal can also be achieved by supporting local small businesses.

Another topic Nirenberg has been greatly invested in since his first campaign is transit.

He admits there’s a need to expand transportation means to relieve the congestion on the roads across San Antonio.

One of his efforts toward solving that problem has been through the nonprofit organization Connect SA.

Nirenberg will meet with other city and Bexar County leaders to address long-term transportation questions for the area.

You can watch Saturday morning's speech from the mayor below.

