SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of Christy Cantu, 40, who they say was found dead in a street at the intersection of North San Joaquin Avenue and Rivas Street on the city's West Side.

Police said officers responded to the intersection around 1 a.m. Monday and determined Cantu had been intentionally run over.

