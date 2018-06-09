Students, New Braunfels community host town hall on gun violence

NEW BRAUNFELS - On Saturday, students from the New Braunfels community hosted a town hall on gun violence in which students and the public were able to voice their concerns on the topic.

The town hall was be held at the New Braunfels Public Library.

Students from Texas Senate District 25 led the discussion and engaged with political leaders and members of the community.

"The goals of the event are to educate the public (especially young people) on gun laws and

unite students in a coalition advocating for common sense gun laws and working to protect

our community from gun violence," according to a news release.

Texas Senator Donna Campbell was invited to the town hall. Democratic Texas Senate District 25 candidate Steven Kling and New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert attended the event.

