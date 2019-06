SAN ANTONIO - Ma Hila’s Heart Project on Tuesday was given a $100,000 donation by philanthropist Kym Rapier.

The organization is about to celebrate a Christmas in July event for children who are living with cancer and their families. During the event, the children are given a weekend on the Riverwalk with an overnight stay, activities such as painting, makeup and photo booths, and a DJ, arts and crafts and Santa Clause handing out presents.

