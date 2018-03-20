Local Chick-fil-A restaurants giving away free breakfast in April

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Kerrville are holding free breakfast Tuesdays throughout the month of April.

Customers who visit Chick-fil-A on Tuesdays in April can get a free breakfast item.

April 3: Chick-n-Minis 4-count

April 10: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

April 17: Chick-n-Minis 4-count

April 24: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A will give one free entree per person. The offer is only valid in the restaurant during breakfast, which runs until 10:30 a.m. and is only available at participating restaurants.

“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary breakfast entrée on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said Mike Mills, franchise operator of Chick-fil-A on Seguin Road.

Contact your local Chick-fil-A to see if it is participating in the giveaway.

