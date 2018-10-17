Local Fallas, Factory 2-U stores to close after company files for bankruptcy

SAN ANTONIO - Closing procedures will begin immediately at eight Fallas stores and one Factory 2-U store after their parent company, National Stores Incorporated, and some of its affiliates, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Significant markdowns of items began at the stores Friday as part of their closing protocol. According to a news release, as much as 30 percent is being deducted from the lowest-ticketed prices on items.

The Fallas stores sell apparel, including school uniforms, backpacks and other items. Factory 2-U sells home goods.

Closing Fallas stores locations:

185 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78221

3524 South New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX 78223

4807 West Commerce Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237

6161 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

5428 Walzem Road, San Antonio, TX 78218

1800 South W.W. White, San Antonio, TX, 78220

100 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX, 78207

2315 SW. Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78224

Closing Factory 2-U location:

8260 Marbach Road, Suite No. 112, San Antonio, Texas, 78227

