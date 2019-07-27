Local family shaken up after road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A father and his 5-year-old are shaken up after San Antonio police say they were victims in a road rage shooting.
Police say around 9:40 p.m. Friday, the two were driving along the access road of I-10 near Theo Avenue when a black Chrysler nearly sideswiped their SUV.
The driver swerved to avoid being hit and that's when he saw the suspect pull out a gun and start shooting at them, according to police.
Police say neither of the two were hurt.
Investigators are still trying to find the suspected shooter.
