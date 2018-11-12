Local firefighters to deploy to California to help battle flames ravaging state

SAN ANTONIO - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that firefighters from local departments across Texas would begin deploying to California Monday morning to help battle the wildfires ravaging the state.

The San Antonio Fire Department, District 7, Schertz Fire Department and Grey Forest Fire Department will each send members of their teams to California, SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington confirmed Sunday.

The firefighters are among 200 firefighters from across Texas being deployed to California. Authorities from Texas Forest Service at Texas A&M are also sending resources.

“When disaster strikes, it is imperative that the call for help is answered, and that is exactly what these men and women serving in fire departments across Texas are doing,” Abbott said. “As California continues to fight these fires, Texas will be sending its bravest firefighters to aid in their efforts.

"Our prayers go out to all who have been impacted by these devastating wildfires, and the state of Texas will continue to offer any resources to aid in the recovery process.”

SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward said firefighters will leave early Monday morning.

“SAFD is proud to answer the call for help from California," Woodward said. "We will be sending eight brave firefighters from our Wildland Team (Monday) morning. As they head into danger, please offer prayers to them, their families and all who have been impacted by these fires."

