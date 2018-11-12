Local group collecting socks for homeless ahead of first freeze

SAN ANTONIO - SAMMinistries is collecting undergarments and sock donations for the homeless as freezing temperatures are expected midweek.

The group is collecting donations for adults and children. Donations can be dropped off at the SAMMExpress Donation Station at 910 Oblate Drive. The donation station is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The station is closed on Sundays.

#compassionateSA ACTION ALERT: Socks needed NOW! A critical need to prevent loss of life and limb for SA homeless population https://t.co/DKptSvTe63 pic.twitter.com/WsKYmVWJlA — Compassionate San Antonio (@CompassionNET1) November 11, 2018

Compassionate San Antonio issued a call for action Saturday, saying the city's homeless population was in critical need of socks to "prevent loss of life and limb."

