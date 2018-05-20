Local gym comes to aid of family of father, daughter killed by estranged family member

SAN ANTONIO - The local wrestling and martial arts community came together Sunday for a family dealing with a tragic loss.

Police said Michael Garcia and his 23-year-old daughter, Hailey Reyes, were ambushed by an estranged family member last Saturday while on a family trip in Austin.

They were both shot, police said. Garcia died at the scene, and Reyes was eventually put on life support.

Police said the shooter, Garcia's estranged brother, turned the gun on himself after shooting Reyes and Garcia. Garcia also left behind a younger daughter and a wife.

Garcia and his younger daughter trained for several years at Ohana Academy and were very involved with wrestling and jiu jitsu.

On Sunday, the gym held a fundraiser at its Stone Oak location with open wrestling and martial arts classes for donations to help the family.

Organizers said they hope to raise more than $25,000 to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses.

