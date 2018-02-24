Local gym offering classes on how to respond in active shooter situation

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of the school shooting at a Florida school that left 17 dead, a San Antonio gym, Krav Maga STW, offered a free active shooter seminar.

What was the point of the class?

“The society we live in, unfortunately we need to put the power in our hands, be able to take action. The police are going to be able to do their job but it will take anywhere up to 10 minutes to get to the location,” said Ernesto Del Los Santos, director of Krav Maga STW.

Instructors taught how to disarm shooters, and also react to medical emergencies like gunshot wounds.

“It would be nice to have a plan, some type of training, what to do, the best thing to do, the safest thing to do,” said Mark Deanda, who was at the class.

Some parents here tell me because of today’s society they made their children come to today’s active shooter seminar if anything like the #ParklandSchoolShooting or #SutherlandSprings happens again pic.twitter.com/h4if2cFUZi — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 24, 2018

In the video the instructor explains that a tourniquet can save lives, but what if you don’t have one?

You can turn everyday items into makeshift tourniquets.

“You cut a seat belt, we can apply a very fast, very efficient tourniquet on the arm, apply something very fast and create pressure with overhand knot and here we are applying a hasty tourniquet and turn it,” said Richard Smith of Con10gency Consulting.

But in a situation where there is nothing, pressure can save lives.

“Maybe you have a wound to shoulder or pelvis; use socks, use T-shirts, fill the hole, put as much pressure on the hole and stop the bleeding,” said Smith.

Who was in attendance?

There were more than 100 people signed up for the class, men, women and children.

“It’s a rising occurrence these attacks are happening at our schools, these are our kids and us as parents we want to give them the best education. I think this is a great education for kids, it’s an education on surviving,” said Deanda.

Do proceeds from the class benefit the families of the victims in the Parkland school shooting?

“The classes were free of charge but all of the donations are going to families of victims. More than 150 people signed up; (the) owner of the facility is going to match the donations,” said Del Los Santos.

Thirty rounds fired in thirty seconds.



Run if you can. If you can’t run, hid.



“This class if for when you can’t run and can’t hide, this class if for when you have to fight” pic.twitter.com/vEytOSIixY — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 24, 2018

