Local HS student helps fellow classmates by starting yoga club

SAN ANTONIO - In an attempt to relieve some stress during the year, a local high school student is taking her passion for yoga and starting her own club at school.

"In high school, we all get stressed out for the smallest things. A test is coming up, with AP exams and having a yoga club there helps relieve that," said D’Shantell Robledo, a yoga student.

Robledo, 18, first learned yoga last year when she attended a free community class at the Japanese Tea Garden hosted by the nonprofit, Yoga Day.

"We got really interested. So the next week, we went," Robledo said.

Robledo kept attending classes and wanted to share her passion for yoga with her classmates, so she created a yoga club at Roosevelt High School.

"Twice a month, Ms. Kristen would come in and teach us. Every two weeks, we would teach ourselves," Robledo said.

Executive Director of Yoga Day Kristen Baggett said it offers classes to schools and the community.

"I think it's just awesome that teenagers are taking it upon themselves to recognize that they need some self-care and to do this for themselves," Baggett said.

Bagget's organization is helping put together the fifth International Day of Yoga on Friday at the River Walk.

The event will be held at Rivercenter Mall from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world and aims to raise worldwide awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

