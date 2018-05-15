Local HS students learn life of an inmate while touring Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - More than a dozen San Antonio high school students with aspirations of working in law enforcement were given an insider tour of the Bexar County Jail.

While many of them want to wear the badge, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar instead showed them what it is like to be an inmate.

Salazar said it’s important for the teens to see what life is like for people behind bars, so they can have a better perspective when they’re on the job.

"One of the points that I made to them was, of all the folks here in the jail, many of them are here because of a bad decision. So anybody is just one step away from ending up here," Salazar said.

About 15 students from Northside ISD’s Stevens High School and Brooks Academy wore inmate clothing, ate jail food and spent time in a jail cell.

Salazar said Monday’s visit was the third group of students to go on the Bexar County Jail tour, adding that the teens are not at-risk youth, just young adults looking at what life is like in jail.

