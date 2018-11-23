Local, international artists offer homemade goods as Black Friday alternative

SAN ANTONIO - The 29th annual International Peace Market offering authentic, homemade goods, kicked off Friday.

Artists and artisans from all over gathered at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center to sell their items, including hand-embroidered clothing, organic skincare and soaps and feather earrings.

"You find so many things in every store. Dollar Store, Dollar Tree, all things made in China come in quantity. But our peace market is a unique thing that you will not find anywhere else," Sebastiana Lara, a vendor, said.

The market opened on one of the of the busiest corporate shopping days of the year as an alternative to Black Friday shopping.

The Peace Market, a three-day event, will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

