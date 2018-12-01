Local JROTC cadets teach elementary students how to manage money

SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 junior ROTC cadets acted as teachers Friday morning to show elementary school students how to manage finances.

Their visit Friday at San Antonio Independent School District's Fenwick Academy is part of the service learning project, which addresses a big need in the community.

"Financial literacy is a life skill that everybody needs to know and we don’t often get to teach it here at school and often at home either," said Mariza McManus, a counselor at Fenwick Academy. "It's really nice that the cadets from Jefferson High School are here to spend the day with us."

Third-grader Annalise Villanueva and her fellow classmates were just as excited to learn about money and how to manage it.

"Sometimes I’ll do chores and I get an allowance and I'll save it for a different thing," Annalise said.

The students learned their savings can also be donated to those in need.

As part of the project, the students receive a junior journal. Inside it, they can save for their dream and learn how to write a check.

The 112 junior ROTC cadets used pocketbook lessons to teach students grades K-5.

"Our objective is to teach the fundamentals of maintaining our city and we're also teaching them how to spend, earn, save or donate money in real life," Justin Nava, a cadet captain with McArthur High School's Mustang Battalion.

