Local leaders head to State Capitol, discuss city priorities for '¡Viva San Antonio!'

SAN ANTONIO - A delegation of San Antonio city leaders is heading to Austin on Tuesday to express their legislative priorities for the city.

The biennial legislative day is referred to as “¡VIVA! San Antonio!” and will have more than 150 business people and elected officials focused on all things San Antonio at the State Capitol.

The day begins with a keynote brunch before team meetings with state legislators and agency leaders to discuss issues that are important to the city. The event will conclude with a reception in the Capitol building with the lieutenant governor, legislators, staff and chamber leadership.

The state agenda for the trip was approved back in October by the San Antonio Chamber’s Board of Directors. It serves as a legislative guide and outlines specific requests. The priorities on Tuesday include:

Support the statutory authority of compensation and wages remains at the state and federal levels.

Reauthorizing of Chapter 312 of the Tax Code

Increasing funding for air quality programs

Increasing state funding for public education

Preserving Proposition 1 funding

Property tax reform

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our members to meet face-to-face with the decision makers who are driving the state’s legislative policies for the next two years,” Chamber President and CEO Richard Perez said. “Face time with our state’s leaders, including the lieutenant governor, gives us a chance to really showcase San Antonio, the needs of our city, and the strength of our business community.”

