WATCH LIVE: Local Leaders launch 2019 United Way Community Campaign

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh and USAA CEO Stuart Parker will announce the multimillion-dollar goal for 2019 United Way Community Campaign on Wednesday morning.

The annual communitywide fundraising endeavor raises donations from local employees, corporations, organizations and individuals.

The money goes to help groups in the community that take care of those in need by providing critical human and social services.

United Way will kick off a social media campaign for the fundraiser, as well.

To view a livestream of the announcement, click above.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on the air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.