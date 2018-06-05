Local LGBTQ community anticipating resolution in Supreme Court same-sex wedding cake case

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Supreme Court made a limited ruling in the case of a baker in Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The ruling on Monday is not expected to have a widespread impact, but it does have some people in the San Antonio LGBTQ community waiting to see what happens next.

Jack Phillip refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs.

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission ruled Phillip had to make the cake, but Phillip then took the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled that the commission had violated Phillip’s First Amendment right to freedom of religion.

The ruling on Monday stops short of deciding whether businesses can refuse service to same-sex couples. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy said the issue “must await further elaboration.”

Autumn Summers, who has worked as a drag performer for decades, said, “It's people's beliefs. I get it, but at the same time, equality is for everybody.”

Summers is a member of Pride San Antonio. The organization raises money for charities that help the LGBTQ community and organizes the Pride parade in San Antonio.

Summers wants to make sure the LGBTQ community continues to move forward.

“There was a lot of challenges back then -- getting beat up. You couldn't walk down the street holding hands like people do now,” Summers said.

University of Texas at San Antonio assistant archivist Melissa Gohlke has dug deep into records dating back decades, detailing some of the history of the LGBTQ community.

In her master's thesis, Gohlke talks about how police used to keep an eye on the way people dressed and about a time when same-sex couples could be arrested for simply dancing together.

“At the door, they had a button and it was one of those siren lights, and if the siren light came on, that meant it was someone from TABC (the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) or the military came in and if you were dancing with a same-sex couple you would switch,” Summers said.

Decades later, in 2015, same-sex couples won the right to marry.

James Poindexter, with Pride San Antonio, attended a mass wedding the Alamo City hosted shortly after the ruling and is now organizing this year’s Pride parade.

“This year's theme is: 'Stand up, stand out, be counted.' That kind of leads to: You've got to be counted. You have to be visible. You have to be out there to make change,” Poindexter said.

The city’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee is set to take on tasks that bring increased visibility to LGBTQ causes, including the installation of a rainbow crosswalk on Main Street.

“'Cause we're changing our culture right now. We're on the verge of cultural change,” Poindexter said.

Poindexter also announced that Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano will serve as grand marshals for this year’s Pride parade.

***

You can read more about Melissa Gohlke’s research on the Top Shelf WordPress the UTSA website.

Gohlke will host an exhibit showcasing some of the artifacts from the LGBTQ community, which will be on display on the second floor of the Central Library beginning on Thursday. She will also be speaking at the Central Library’s auditorium on June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

