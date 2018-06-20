Local man accused of swinging at woman, hitting infant

SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side man is accused of physically assaulting a woman and hitting a newborn baby in the process.

Zachary Shoop, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges of injury to a child and assault-family.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, San Antonio police say he assaulted a woman Monday while she was holding and feeding a one-month-old baby girl.

The affidavit said Shoop was hitting the woman and, at one point, using his belt to try to strangle her.

During the attack, one of the blows hit the baby in the head, police said.

According to the affidavit, both the woman and baby were examined at a hospital and found to have visible injuries.

