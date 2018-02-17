Local nonprofits compete for funding in first-ever 'Philanthropitch'

SAN ANTONIO - Philanthropitch, best described as a "Shark Tank" for local nonprofits, is coming to the Alamo City to hear pitches from seven local nonprofit organizations seeking funding.

On Feb. 27, the seven organizations will present their innovative ideas to a panel of investors and try to convince them to fund their ideas, which address local community challenges.

Youth Code Jam, Hemisfair Conservancy, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, Vetted and Move San Antonio are some of the nonprofits participating in the event.

People can purchase tickets to watch the groups' presentations and text to vote for their favorite nonprofit.

Tickets to Philanthropitch can be purchased online. All ticket proceeds go to the nonprofit that wins the audience choice award.

Philanthropitch doesn’t award funds on a standard set of first, second and third prizes. The panel of investors donate their own money, then decide how it should be distributed among the seven groups.

Some presenters, the website explains, might receive additional cash awards from corporate donors and through the audience text-to-vote. The total funding pool for Philanthropitch's Austin event was $142,000.

