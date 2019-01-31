Local nonprofit faces uncertain future after government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO - A local nonprofit is still feeling the effects of the recent government shutdown after it was forced to take out a seven-figure line of credit to make sure it stays running.

The nonprofit, Crosspoint, helps people transition back into society after getting out of the federal correctional system.

Crosspoint CEO Dr. Kevin Downey said the process is a crucial step for convicted criminals before being released from prison.

"They need a place where they can decompress, and get the guidance that is required for employment, for stable housing, to learn how to run a budget," Downey said. "It gives them an opportunity to begin meeting with family members who perhaps they haven't seen in a while."

As part of the program, every resident gets two suits, a shirt and a tie, which are important tools to make sure they are ready for a thriving professional career.

But the residential re-entry center, which is geared toward keeping people out of trouble, is largely funded by the federal government.

It took a major hit during the shutdown.

"Our bills are hundreds of thousands of dollars a month," Downey said, adding he was forced to take out a seven-figure line of credit to ensure operations continue.

"We are heavily staffed, and we have case managers assigned to every person that comes in. We have counselors for anyone who has mental health or addiction issues," he said.

The shutdown was suspended and Crosspoint is still looking to be back paid for lost funding.

If lawmakers don't reach a deal by Feb. 15, Americans fear they could see another shutdown.

It is a situation that would once again leave the transitional program at Crosspoint vulnerable.

Downey said the line of credit should last for about four months, but if for some reason the shutdown persists after that, they could have to mortgage their property, which has already been paid for.

