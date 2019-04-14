Local pastor accused of sexually assaulting child

SAN ANTONIO - A pastor at the Freedom Church was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, arrest paperwork states.

Kevin Adam Garcia, 27, was arrested Thursday on a charge of sexual assault of a child and released on $75,000 bail later that day, court records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl told an adult Sunday after church that Garcia had been molesting her since she was in seventh grade and had sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

When the girl and her mother went to police, the girl told authorities about the abuse, the affidavit states.

The girl's mother said Garcia denied the allegations when she confronted him.

Editor's Note: KSAT omitted some details mentioned in the arrest affidavit due to their graphic nature. KSAT will also not reveal the victim's relation to the alleged abuser in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

