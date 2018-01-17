News

Local police department posts hilarious ice fail, movie mashup video

Sequin Police Department is taking cold weather in stride

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department posted a funny video of one of its officers sliding around on the ice that blanketed the city Tuesday.

"We warned everyone that someone could be recorded auditioning for the Team USA Olympic Ice Skate Team,” the SPD tweeted.

Officer Willie Yabarra can be seen slipping and sliding his way across I-10, intermixed with famous movie clips.

