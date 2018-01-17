Local police department posts hilarious ice fail, movie mashup video

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department posted a funny video of one of its officers sliding around on the ice that blanketed the city Tuesday.

"We warned everyone that someone could be recorded auditioning for the Team USA Olympic Ice Skate Team,” the SPD tweeted.

Officer Willie Yabarra can be seen slipping and sliding his way across I-10, intermixed with famous movie clips.

Watch the video in the tweet below:

We warned everyone that someone could be recorded auditioning for the Team USA​ Olympic Ice Skate Team. The roads were iced over and there were still cars on the roadway. Officer Willie Yabarra took to the IH-10 Ice Rink remaking the scene from Titanic, when Jack takes pic.twitter.com/cWxI4ziBtJ — Seguin Police Dept. (@SPDTX) January 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.