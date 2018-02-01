Local roofer accused of ripping off elderly man

SAN ANTONIO - A local roofer has been arrested on a theft charge after San Antonio police say he took money from an elderly man and never did any of the work he promised.

Shane Stuart, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday in response to an arrest warrant that was issued in December.

An arrest warrant affidavit said he approached a 72-year-old man in July, pointing out that he had damage to his roof that needed repairs.

The affidavit said Stuart entered into a contract with him, promising to complete more than $8.600 worth of repairs.

The victim told police that Stuart, who apparently did work for a roofing company, initially asked the man to sign over his entire insurance check to him.

However, the victim felt uneasy about it. Instead, Stuart convinced him to write out a personal check to him for half the amount as a down payment, the affidavit said.

The victim says after Stuart cashed the check for more than $4,300, he stopped returning phone calls and text messages.

He said Stuart also did not make any repairs to his roof.

Stuart is facing a charge of theft involving the elderly.

