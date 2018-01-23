Local San Antonio hotel ranks 4th best in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - Travel site TripAdvisor announced a list of Travelers’ Choice Hotel award winners for 2018 and Hotel Emma topped the list at No. 4.

Hotel Valencia on the San Antonio Riverwalk secured 11th place in the U.S. for best value for the money.

The Yogi Bear Jellystone Parek-Resort in the Hill Country came in at 18th in the top family-friendly hotels category.

The winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide, according to a press release.

Other categories include top hotel overall, luxury, bargain, small, best service, B&Bs, romance, family and all inclusive.

For a complete list of Travelers’ Choice Hotel award winners for 2018, click here.

