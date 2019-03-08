Local sports organization honoring young girls this month

SAN ANTONIO - March is National Women's History Month, and local nonprofit San Antonio Sports has launched a campaign aimed at celebrating the tie between local female leaders and youth.

The Power of Sport campaign shows young girls how they can overcome obstacles and develop key skills including teamwork, ambition, discipline and structure through participation in sports.

According to a San Antonio Sports online survey, 95% affirmed that participating in athletics at an early age can make a positive difference in a child's development.

The Power of Sport campaign also expands the "I Play" after school program.

Some of the featured women business and community leaders include Angie Salinas, Rosemary Kowalski and Cyndi Krier.

