Local student shares experience of living in Honduras

SAN ANTONIO - As thousands of migrants endure brutal conditions on the journey to the United States, a local student shared her experience of living in Honduras.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the social situation forced them into this. They had no other choice,” Funes said.

Sara Funes, 19, was born in Honduras and was not surprised to find out thousands of migrants were making their way toward the United States.

“I was really concerned because I know that it is very dangerous,” Funes said.

Funes has lived in the United States for less than a year and understands why the migrants chose to put their lives at risk.

“There’s a lot of corruption within the government, big companies,” Funes said. “There’s a lot of extortion and things related to it.”

The latest travel advisory to Honduras warns visitors that violent crimes are common. Gang activity is widespread, and local police lack sufficient resources to respond effectively to serious crime.

Funes said her uncle experienced a horrific attack.

“He was dropping off my cousins at school and they tried to steal his car, so they shot him in the back,” Funes said. ​​​​​​

Funes said the chance at opportunity is not equal.

“Depending on where they are born and what part of the city they are born, they either turn to crime or result to being poor,” Funes said.

In response to the caravan, the Department of Defense said more than 5,000 active duty military troops will deploy to the southern border.

Funes said she wants people to remember that those who are coming from other countries are fleeing violence.

“They are already on their way, so there is little we can do about that. Shooting people or forcing them to go back is not the right way. They are humans. We have rights just as much as the person next door,” Funes said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.