Local students arrested on terroristic threat charges this year

SAN ANTONIO - After a massacre at a Florida high school claimed the lives of 17 people, some districts in the San Antonio area have experienced an influx in reported threats.
Arrests have resulted from student threats in the North East Independent School District, Jourdanton Independent School District and South San Independent School District.
Below is KSAT-12's coverage of the arrests made locally:
Jourdanton ISD: Jourdanton High School
John William Flores, 17
Northeast ISD: Roosevelt High School
Ariel Oliver, 17
South San ISD: South San High School
Unnamed juvenile, 14
