Local Taco Bell locations celebrating National Burrito Day with free burritos all next week

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Bell lovers can cash in on a free burrito every day next week as the Mexican fast-food chain celebrates National Burrito Day.

Patrons can get a free bean burrito with the purchase of a large drink from April 2 through April 8.

The deal is available in the drive-thru or for dine-in customers at participating Taco Bell locations in San Antonio.

The before-tax price of a large drink is $1.99 and the before-tax price of a bean burrito is $1.19.

