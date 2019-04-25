Local woman pens book after surviving workplace shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman who survived a shooting in 2003 wrote a book about her experience titled “Surviving Medical Trauma with God’s help.”

“Bad things happen to people all the time, it's how you deal with it that makes a difference,” Jane Swanson, a survivor of the shooting, said.

Swanson was shot in the head by a co-worker at a Century 21 office on July 23, 2003.

“In full faith, I cried out and screamed, 'Jesus help me' over and over again,” Swanson said.

What happened next changed her life forever.

“Shortly thereafter, my guardian angel came,” Swanson said. “I’m telling you, pray that prayer that you just learned with your son, about standing firm. I stood after being shot. I stood and remain standing and prayed.”

Doctors would later tell Swanson standing up was the reason she survived.

“The doctor told me you would’ve died because the heat of the bullet would’ve severed your clotted artery. You would’ve bled to death almost immediately if you had fallen,” Swanson said.

Swanson shares these details in her new book.

Through surgeries and therapy, her family has always stayed by her side.

“God's going to use us as an example and bother him (father) and I and her are tough enough to deal with this,” Evan Swanson, Jane's son, said.

“We could’ve spent years of our life being angry about it, about the shooting, cursing and cursing about it. Never did we speak anger. We spoke praise to God all the time,” Swanson said.

Swanson is having a book signing Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Barnes and Nobles Northwoods.

