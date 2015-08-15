Racial slurs spray painted on Agudas Achim building

SAN ANTONIO – Another case of what appears to be an anti-semitic racist act at a local synagogue was discovered Monday morning. A storage shed was broken into and a racist slur spray painted on the building at Agudas Achim Congregation at 16500 Huebner Road.

“How else can I react but with surprise and sadness,” said Rabbi Ariel Greenberg. “My heart aches.”

While police were investigating the latest incident of what appears to be a hate crime, representatives from the San Antonio Police Department, F.B.I. and Texas Rangers and several elected officials were announcing that a $11,500 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for similar hate crimes in a predominately Jewish neighborhood last week.

The F.B.I also said that they have identified “a person of interest” in the case.

“It doesn’t mean that this person actually committed the act or we would have arrested them by now,” said Agent Chris Combs of the F.B.I. “We’re still looking at other people.”

They have asked that anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible call them at (210) 225-6741.

Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg, of Congregation Rodfei Sholom, praised law enforcement and the San Antonio community for their support during this recent outbreak of apparent racism.

A sentiment repeated by Greenberg: “Having support … it just makes things a little bit better,” she said.

Several politicians have issued statements following Monday’s second instance of anti-Semitic vandalism in the last week.