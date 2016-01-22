San Antonio exotic dancer denies starving kids

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio exotic dancer on trial facing injury to a child charges has denied allegations that she, along with her boyfriend, starved her children.

When Kayela McClintick, 22, was shown pictures of her 2- and 6-year-old daughters, she said they looked normal.

In the pictures, part of the state’s evidence in a custody hearing on Monday, the children appeared malnourished, dehydrated and gaunt, according to Child Protective Services investigators.

McClintick and her live-in boyfriend, Jeremiah Coleman, 30, were in court for a hearing in which the state is seeking temporary custody of the children.

On July 31, the couple was arrested and are facing injury to a child charges. They are currently free on bond awaiting trial.

Asked if the children appeared normal, McClintick said, “I’m concerned, but to my knowledge, they weren’t malnourished.”

The hearing is expected to continue on Tuesday in Judge Antonia Arteaga’s 57th District Court.