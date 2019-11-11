Bare hands on tortillas leads to low score at North Side café

A north San Antonio café was cited last month after a city health inspector caught a kitchen employee putting their bare hands on tortillas.

Health rules require gloves, spatulas, foil or some other type of barrier to be used to handle tortillas once they have been cooked.

Café Rosa, located in the 2000 block of Basse Road, scored a 77 after racking up a list of violations that also included food without protective covers being stored in refrigeration units.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website .

READ MORE: Flies, gnats, roaches, bees lead to low health score for South Side restaurant

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section .

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Burger King, 822 Evans Rd., 100

Thai Hut Market, 9820 Potranco Rd., 99

Kiku Garden Restaurant, 4527 Goldfield Dr., 97

Mya’s Tex Mex Café, 10203 Culebra Rd., 97

Taco Cabana, 1253 Austin Hwy., 97

Burger Culture, 801 S. Presa St., 96

Thai House Restaurant, 4114 Rittiman Rd., 96

Hildebrand Grocery, 1502 W. Hildebrand, 95

Hooters, 9802 Ingram Rd., 95

Chin’s Garden Limited Texas, 16535 Huebner Rd., 94

Golden Star Café, 821 W. Commerce St., 94

Smoothie King, 17910 Bulverde Rd., 92

Side Wok Café, 849 E. Commerce St., 88

Panda Brothers, 9107 Marbach Rd., 87

Tenorio’s Mexican Restaurant, 2296 Bandera Rd., 87

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 600 E. Market St., 85

La Popular Bakery El Paso, 1227 El Paso St., 84

Half Moon Saloon on the Riverwalk, 308 N. Presa St., 82

Martin Food Mart, 2113 W. Martin St., 82

Café Rosa, 2034 Basse Rd., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here .