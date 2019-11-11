Child sex assault suspect arrested in Central Texas, 2 others accused of helping him evade authorities
Suspect’s father charged with hindering apprehension
A child sex assault suspect who was on the run for nearly a week was captured Sunday in Austin, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesus Rocha-Alvarez, 33, was taken into custody by the office’s repeat offenders unit in the 300 block of East Slaughter Lane. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Rocha-Alvarez was able to elude authorities for days due to the help of his father and a friend, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies believe that Michael Joseph Villarreal, 43, gave Rocha-Alvarez a place to stay at his home and helped take him to Austin.
Deputies also believe Jesus Fernandez-Alvarez, the suspect’s father, was organizing a flight for his son, according to the news release.
Fernandez-Alvarez was charged with hindering apprehension. Villarreal was charged with interference with public duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rocha-Alvarez and his father remained in Hays County Jail Monday and are awaiting a bond hearing. Villarreal was released on a $5000 bond.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.